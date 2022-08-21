XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
XPEL Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 2.08. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 502,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $21,921,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 141.7% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 216,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after buying an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
