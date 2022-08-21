Xaya Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $15,935.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xaya has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.53 or 0.07448857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00155131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00255991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.07 or 0.00704804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00542298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001110 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

