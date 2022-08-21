Wrapped NXM Price Reaches $25.24 on Top Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $42.32 million and approximately $84.83 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $25.24 or 0.00117307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,514.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003785 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094905 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

