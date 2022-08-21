Wilder World (WILD) Trading 33.1% Lower This Week

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $28.07 million and $894,788.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,495.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00127929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00095028 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.