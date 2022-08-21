Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

