Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.18.

NYSE A opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

