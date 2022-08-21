Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,683,875 coins and its circulating supply is 80,708,663 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

