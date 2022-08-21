Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,683,875 coins and its circulating supply is 80,708,663 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars.
