Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.93.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

