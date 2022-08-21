Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,639,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

