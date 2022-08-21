WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $16.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

WKME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Trading Down 7.0 %

WKME stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of -0.45. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.