Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waldencast Acquisition’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Waldencast Acquisition Price Performance
Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.
Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.
