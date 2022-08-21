Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.91 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $87.57 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00017325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,132.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101128 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.