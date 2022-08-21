Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Victoria Gold Trading Down 3.1 %
Victoria Gold stock opened at 9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of 8.26 and a 1 year high of 19.90. The stock has a market cap of $591.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.50.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
See Also
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.