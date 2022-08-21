Viberate (VIB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $175,189.00

Viberate (VIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $2.99 million and $175,189.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viberate has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094581 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,370,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

