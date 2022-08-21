Vertical Research Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Sell

Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

