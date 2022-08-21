Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.