Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,587,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.57. 1,636,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

