Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $221.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.89 and a 200-day moving average of $219.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

