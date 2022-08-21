Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €5.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($5.61) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Uniper Stock Down 0.8 %

ETR UN01 opened at €6.48 ($6.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.29. Uniper has a one year low of €5.64 ($5.76) and a one year high of €42.45 ($43.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

