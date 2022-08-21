Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €4.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Uniper Stock Down 0.8 %

UN01 stock opened at €6.48 ($6.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. Uniper has a twelve month low of €5.64 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($43.32).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

