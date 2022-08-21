Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $403.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.04.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,056,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

