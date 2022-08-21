UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

NYSE:UDR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

