UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.12% of UBS Group worth $2,804,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

