Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $313,565,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

