TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

