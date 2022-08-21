TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Reaches $20.93 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. TrustSwap has a market cap of $20.93 million and $426,657.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,607.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094439 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

