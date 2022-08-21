TrueDeck Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,974.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $29,521.74 and approximately $9,974.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00100884 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

