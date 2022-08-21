Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Sells £264,000 in Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Mark Pickett sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £264,000 ($318,994.68).

Tribal Group Price Performance

Shares of LON TRB opened at GBX 82 ($0.99) on Friday. Tribal Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73.09 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.76 million and a P/E ratio of 4,100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.69.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Tribal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.