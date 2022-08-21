Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Sells £264,000 in Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Mark Pickett sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £264,000 ($318,994.68).
Tribal Group Price Performance
Shares of LON TRB opened at GBX 82 ($0.99) on Friday. Tribal Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73.09 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.76 million and a P/E ratio of 4,100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.69.
Tribal Group Company Profile
