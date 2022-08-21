TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $721.36.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $646.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.47. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after buying an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

