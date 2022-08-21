Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and traded as low as C$3.30. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 48,945 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRZ shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$127.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

