Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 131,755 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,755 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,989,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,919,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,971,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

