Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,682 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43.

