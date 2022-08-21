Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 201,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.47 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

