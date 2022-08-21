Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $492,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.
Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
