TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.

TPCO Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. TPCO has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

