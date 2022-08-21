Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $120.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $82.14 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

