Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

