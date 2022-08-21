Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $28.14 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003725 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00107754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00032577 BTC.

About Tokenlon Network Token

Tokenlon Network Token is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 116,298,815 coins and its circulating supply is 44,559,365 coins. The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon. The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenlon Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenlon Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

