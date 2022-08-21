Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.