Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
