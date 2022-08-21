Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp makes up 2.7% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Timberland Bancorp worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSBK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. 4,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

