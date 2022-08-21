thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €5.74 ($5.86) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($27.56). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.38.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.