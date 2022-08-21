Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,506.89 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $3,506.89 and approximately $64,047.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

