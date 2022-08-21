The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02. The company has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

