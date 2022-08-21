The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.79. 1,240,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

