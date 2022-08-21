The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0094 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $303,966.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00768103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,489,000 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

