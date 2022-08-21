Tether EURt (EURT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether EURt (EURT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Tether EURt has a total market capitalization of $40.06 million and $562,629.00 worth of Tether EURt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether EURt coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether EURt has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

EURT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Tether EURt’s total supply is 50,001,661 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,429 coins. Tether EURt’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Tether (EURT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the Euro. A digital token backed by fiat currency provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether EURt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether EURt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether EURt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

