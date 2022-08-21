Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Telstra Stock Performance

Telstra stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Telstra has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

