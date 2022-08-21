Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $15.17 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE HLT traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.66. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

