Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 1.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Axon Enterprise worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 645.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 326,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,825,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

