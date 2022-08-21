Telemark Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock traded down $16.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.07. 1,167,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.10.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.39.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

